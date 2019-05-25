Karimnagar: Farmers urged to take up organic farming

By | Published: 12:52 am

Karimnagar: Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed has urged farmers to go for organic farming as it gives huge benefits. He was speaking at a division level farmers’ awareness programme in Huzurabad on Saturday. Though the yield is more if pesticides are used, the demand for such crops in the market is coming down. On the other hand, the demand for organic crops is on the rise, he said.

The Collector said the government was encouraging the practice of sowing crops in 50 acres under the Paramparag scheme.

Farmers could also get more profits by planting teakwood and sandalwood in their fields under Haritha Haram. He also said the government had issued order enabling farmers to cut down their trees. They would get permission from the Forest Department within one week if they apply through Mee Seva, he informed.

District agriculture officer V Sridhar and others participated in the programme.

