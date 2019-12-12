Farming is profitable now in Telangana: Energy Minister

By | Published: 1:05 am

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao turned agriculture into a profitable venture by taking up several initiatives including Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Participating in the oath-taking programme of members of Haliya Agricultural Market committee, Jagdish Reddy said that Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and crop loan waiver had changed the lives of farmers in the State. Besides, the State government launched Rythu Samanvaya Samithi to help farmers in getting Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. Irrigation projects taken up by the Chief Minister had also enabled the farmers take up cultivation for two crop seasons, he maintained. He pointed out that farmers in tail end areas of left canals of Nagarjuna Sagar Project, right and left canals of Musi project and SRSP Stage-II were also getting irrigation facility for second crop.

Describing Chandrashekhar Rao as a person who had a soft corner towards farmers, he said that 24 hours supply of electricity to agricultural pump sets benefited the non-ayacut farmers too. The agricultural open wells and bore wells were recharged after filling of irrigation tanks through different projects, he added. Stating that agricultural sector was severely neglected for five decades in united Andhra Pradesh, he reminded that agriculture sector was forced into a crisis with shortage of seeds and fertilizers and power cuts. He said that the Chief Minister focused on instilling confidence in the farmers by taking up several supporting schemes after formation of Telangana State.

The Minister assured that water would be released to the canals of the projects for Rabi season as per the request of the ayacut farmers. A meeting would be conducted with the farmers and elected representatives to finalize schedule for water release for Rabi season.

Earlier, Jagdish Reddy laid foundation stone for open gym and children’s park at Anumula.

MLC Thera Chinnapa Reddy, Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimaiah, Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao and in-charge district Collector V Chandrasekhar and other public representatives attended the programme.

