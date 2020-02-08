Fascinating ritual of welcoming Sammakka to Medaram

By | Published: 12:07 am 9:33 pm

Mulugu: The fascinating event of welcoming Sammakka, the tribal deity who lost her life fighting the Kakatiya rulers, was held as per the traditions of the Koya tribes at the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka jatara on Thursday.

Lakhs of devotees turned up for the centuries-old tradition that is still being followed in a highly religious way by Koyas and tribals from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who have been worshipping Sammakka and Sarakka as revolutionaries who raised their swords against the Kakatiya rulers.

The descendants from only one family of Koyas welcome Sammakka to the ‘Gaddelu’ once in every two years when the jatara is held. On Thursday too, the event started with the father and son duo of the family first offering prayers to Sammakka at around 2.30 pm at her temple in Medaram (not the Gaddelu), built at the 08very place where she was stabbed by Kakatiya army who had deceived her by sending her false news that her husband Paidigidda Raju, along with her sister Saralamma and others, was captured and killed by the army in the fierce battle between the Koya tribe and the Kakatiya army.

Goats were offered as a sacrifice to Sammakka at this temple where the main priest and his son, also a priest, performed traditional rituals by closing the temple’s doors. Later, the doors were opened for devotees to sacrifice animals. This was just the beginning of a magnificent way in which the tribal deity is welcomed to the ‘Gaddelu’ from a secretive location on Chilakalagutta which nobody knows.

What is fascinating is that except the father and son, nobody else knows where Sammakka is kept every year on the fenced hillock after the conclusion of the jatara when she is given a grand farewell.

The priests go to the hillock and after performing some rituals there, place inside what looks like a weaved jute basket some powerful thing which nobody knows till date, decorate her spirit with clothes, turban and then put a veil.

Half-way atop at Chilakalagutta, tribals perform their traditional dances besides playing drums and horn, making the entire area reverberate with spiritual energy which can only be felt and not explained.

While all these rituals are being held, devotees sacrifice animals (hens, goats, sheep) on the road which leads to the Gaddelu from Chilakalagutta. There is a reason behind this.

Sammakka, after being stabbed, first collapsed at the spot where her temple was built. From there, an injured Sammakka walked up the hill so that she couldn’t be captured by the Kakatiya army. After reaching the top, she mysteriously vanished and nobody could trace her body. This is the reason why tribals believe that her spirit still lives atop the hillock and that she suggests where she should be placed once in every two years after the festivities.

So, the path leading from her temple to the hillock was drenched in blood when she was injured and therefore, animals are sacrificed with blood spilled across this path during the jatara, when she is taken in a procession.

Only after the district’s Superintendent of Police fires five shots from various locations (as per the suggestion of priests) with an AK-47, the procession begins.

From Chilakalagutta till the Gaddelu in Medaram, the rarest kind of procession is taken-out, where lakhs of devotees stomp over one another to get a small glimpse of the most powerful deity of theirs. The tribals carry Sammakka on their backs after she is lifted and ensure that she is not placed on the ground.

The procession is taken out slowly with music and drums being played and almost every tree along the path climbed by devotees to get that view of the deity who emerges to share her powers with her beloved devotees.

There have been many instances when devotees have died during the stampede. Fortunately, none of such incidents was reported on Thursday. Finally, after a grand welcome, Sammakka is finally put on the stage (Gaddelu), which she shares with her martyred sister Saralamma.

It is believed that the main priest, after putting her on the Gadde, would go into transcendence and would come back to conscience when he is supposed to place her back at a secret place atop Chilakalagutta, only to be welcomed back two years later.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter