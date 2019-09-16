Fascinating sculptures around the world

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 7:28 pm

We have always known that lifeless objects don’t have feelings. But, it’s beyond magnificent how they might be moulded into something incredible and true to life that seems to be human-like. These objects may also affect our thoughts and feelings where we might burst into laughter, start crying or just be simply dazzled.

Here are some of the fascinating and thought-provoking sculptures around the world that will leave you speechless:

Building Bridges, Italy

Building Bridges in Venice is an Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn’s project. This monumental sculpture comprises of six pairs of hands joining across the entrance of the Arsenale, in the Castello district of Venice. With each pair representing essential values like friendship, wisdom, faith, help, love, and hope. They come together to symbolise people overcoming their differences in order to make the world better.

Jatayupara, India

Jatayupara is the largest sculpture of a bird in the world on a big rock, situated in a village near Kollam district, where Jatayu, the giant vulture from the epic The Ramayana, was believed to fall after being injured by Ravana, who kidnapped Goddess Sita.

Vigeland Park, Norway

This piece is part of the largest sculpture park by a single artist, Gustav Vigeland. The installation consists of 212 sculptures, depicting people at various stages of life and examining human relationships. Most of the statues depict people engaging in various typically human pursuits, such as running, wrestling, dancing, hugging, and holding hands and so on.

Bregenz Festival, Austria

Bregenz Festival is an annual performing arts festival. Every year, they decorate a floating stage which is a work of art in itself situated on Lake Constance. This particular one, used in 2011 and 2012, was inspired by Jacques-Louis David’s painting, La Mort de Marat.

Cabeza Vainilla, Mexico

Cabeza Vainilla is a bronze 3-tone sculpture which symbolises the greatness of humankind. The form looks like they were dragged through the streets in some distant time, brutalised and left to rest and be mused upon. It is exhibited outside, thus creating a public space and allowing people to interact with it.

