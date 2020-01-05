Fascists in control of our nation: Rahul on JNU violence

By | Published: 10:23 pm

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government over the violence that erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday.

“The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU,” he said, in a tweet.

Violence swept the JNU campus in the evening as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They accused RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.