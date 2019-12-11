Fashion and heritage come together at Inherit Festival

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Twenty of India’s leading designers came together for a fashion extravaganza at the Capitals Heritage Garden- The Sunder nursery. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) organised the fashion presentation as a part of the Inherit Festival. The two day festival, featured almost a 100 exhibitors showcasing the best of Indian craft, design, fashion, lifestyle and heritage tourism.

Designers showcased four colour categories (white/ivory, earthy, indigo and the sari) at the balmy afternoon with a handloom soiree. Participating designers included AM:PM, Amita Gupta Sustainable, Asha Gautam, Charu Parashar, DHI, Diksha Khanna, Divya Sheth, Elisha Wadhwani, Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini, Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, Ilk, Mynah’s Reynu Taandon, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Pawan Sachdeva, Payal Jain, Rahul Mishra, Siddhartha Bansal, Suman Nathwani, SVA by Sonam & Paras, TAANI by Tanira Sethi and Urvashi Kaur. The grand finale of sorts was by the iconic duo, David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore of Abraham & Thakore.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Inherit 2019 that brings to fore the beauty of hand woven wonders and contemporary musings through the visionary palette of our participating designers. FDCI’s show is a tribute to the meeting of several disciplines of design through the medium of arts and crafts,” said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.