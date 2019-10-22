Hyderabad: Fashionistas get busy shopping for Diwali

By | Published: 5:25 pm 6:11 pm

With Diwali just around the corner, fashionistas made their way to the three-day expo Trendz which kick-started at N Convention. Baahubali fame actor Ashrita Vemuganti inaugurated the expo. Ladies in groups of twos and threes were seen checking out the stalls in a leisurely fashion.

There were designer lehengas, kurtas, pure Banarasi silks, handloom saris, accessories and designer suits on display sourced from cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nagpur, etc.Over 80 master designers and 90,000 traditional and contemporary designs were part of the exhibition which is organised frequently in the city. Actor Arshita said, “Every visitor will be charmed by the variety of collection. It is going to be difficult to ignore the products which cater to both traditional and modern tastes. There is newness to the exhibits as a whole.”

Put together by Santhi Kathiravan, the expo provides a platform to new and established designers, entrepreneurs, to exhibit their products/designs, through such events and has been successfully conducting exhibitions across South India with participants from all over India.TRENDZ – Exhibition and Sale is open between 10.00am to 9.00pm till 22nd October 2019.

