Fast forward 2084

Somewhere in the last quarter of the 21st first century… 2084, to be precise!

The world no longer looks as beautiful as one used to dream about. Many wars broke the economic spine of the developed countries. Chemical and genetic research result in more harm than good as humans start feeling cursed by their own nefarious designs and actions.

Environmental disasters, one after the other, disfigure the face of Earth to such an extent that the drought-hit, dry and desert-turned plains appear brownish – more conspicuously than the oceanic blue – from the myriad satellites. Almost all of global population becomes poor as the rich have already migrated to Mars; thanks to the starships of Elon Musk’s Space X.

• • • •

Ring… ring… ring…

‘Hello! This is Spaticon’, Pope answers the call.

‘Good morning, Your Grace! I am Archbishop, speaking from Winterbury’, Archbishop Sean is on the line.

Pope is a little bit amused to get the call in the wee hours.

‘Nice morning Your Excellency! Hope all is well.’

‘Something urgent Your Grace! I apologise to disturb at this time… just to share my thoughts as I hardly sleep nowadays.’

‘Oh! That’s unusual though… any botheration from Her Majesty the Queen?’

‘By no means Your Grace! Her Majesty is gentle and generous. But I am worried about the way the rift among religions is troubling Europe so badly, day by day.’

‘That’s a fact Your Excellency! I have not yet forgotten the medieval England where many wars were fought between the royal siblings when one was a Protestant and the other a Catholic.

Later on, those weary crusades… a lot of blood spilled,’ Pope turns pensive.

Archbishop Sean is silent for a while and puts forth his point, ‘Yes Your Grace! Of late, the scuffles are not just between two sects… every faithful is in brutal strife with his or her counterpart of other faiths. We need to do something.’

Pope accedes, ‘Yes, we all spiritual heads ought to own up responsibility to ensure a peaceful world. We will see to it.’

• • • •

While touring Africa, Rabbi Moshe meets Ayatollah Rahmani at Algiers.

‘Don’t you think Your Eminence that we, the spiritual leaders, are also part of the cause for disunity among our faithfuls?’, mumbles Ayatollah during their discussion on international political scene.

Rabbi nods his head in endorsement. ‘True, Your Holiness! World leaders have failed in keeping peace across the regions and nations. Scientists failed and intellectuals too failed to unite people. Now as a last resort to save the humanity from its imminent annihilation, we have to take initiative.’

‘I am with you, Your Eminence!,’ Ayatollah promises.

• • • •

The Oriental Spiritual Forum hosts one of the largest congregations at Taipei on ‘Peace in Southeast Asia‘. Pujyashree Onkaracharya, Hon’ble Jathedar Lokpreet, Most Venerable Lama Talai and Munishree Vishwa Sagarji share their views on deteriorating human values.

‘I feel, at times, that we have not been able to do our bit to achieve ‘vasudhaivakutumbakam’,’ laments Pujyashree.

‘You’re right Pujyashree,’ the other three noble souls admit.

‘The problem is that the world’s political leaders are exploiting the sacred scriptures for their own selfish motives by furthering their vote banks,’ Munishree is critical about contemporary trends in global society.

Lama Talai, too, toes the line, ‘After being ordained monks, we always professed ethical and moral values, which are universally applicable irrespective of any religion. But the destructive elements distort our teachings to misguide the gullible public.’

Jathedar continues the discussion, ‘That’s the reason which drove Karl Marx to mistakenly brand religion as opiate.’

‘All of us have identified lacunae in the existing system’, Pujyashree stresses, ‘Unless we, the leaders of all faiths, take up constructive steps at this juncture, we cannot find humanity in a few years from now. Hope we can resolve it soon,’ he is confident.

• • • •

As mutually agreed upon, all the spiritual heads – including Pope, Archbishop, Rabbi, Ayatollah, Pujyashree, Jathedar, Lama and Munishree – assemble at a round table in Null Island, on future course of action.

They deliberate on various factors that are adversely affecting the spiritual health of the society.

They want people to know without confusion that everything which is practised in the name of religion is not necessarily associated with God. Because God runs the universe on the principles of science and logic whereas rituals and traditions are mostly irrational and mechanical. On the other hand, God manifests in inner conscience, reflecting ethical and moral aspects of righteous living. They are also aware about studies which have pointed out that the children of atheists are more compassionate than those of theistic parents. They clarify that some illogical rituals of theism influenced negatively in such circumstances rather than the idea of God per se. Similarly, they explain that spirituality could be practised even by atheists since its outcome leads to benevolent attitudes, akin to that of Almighty.

After a long brainstorming process, the spiritual heads discern that all-people-compatible systems alone will promote universal brotherhood. Perhaps, such arrangement could be on the lines of doing away with stratification, as propounded by Karl Marx and Dr Ambedkar in terms of classless and casteless societies respectively. Ludwig Zamenhof also set aside regional languages to formulate ‘Esperanto’, the universal parlance.

In view of such glaring realities at ground level, there is a better option if all religions are moulded into one a la Esperanto, ponder all the noble souls at the end of the session in Null Island. They also decide to reach out to the people directly so as to convince them that economics and politics are in no way connected with the faith of God. Because, God exists individualistically in one’s conscience but not collectively in mob behaviour. Finally, the Declaration of Null Island advances on an optimistic note to restore a violence-free, brotherly and tranquil humanity in the immediate future.

