‘Fast track all works under Jaligama Cluster’, says Veera Reddy

Gajwel: Officials of Rural Development and State Project Coordinator of Rurban Mission inspected the works in Jaligama Cluster, which falls under Gajwel constituency, on Friday.

Talking to local officials here on Friday, Joint Commissioner, Rural Development, G Veera Reddy, instructed the local officials to fast track all the works that were undertaken as part of Rurban Mission. Saying that the States, which utilises the funds effectively and completes the works before the set deadline, would stand to get more Rurban Clusters, the Joint Commissioner called upon the officials to speed up the works under Jaligama Cluster.

He, along with Project Coordinator K Narsimhulu, Siddipet DRDO Ch Gopal Rao, DFO Sridhar Rao and TSREDCO District Manager N Rameshwar Rao and other officials visited Gajwel, Ahmedipur and other villagers under the Jaligama Cluster.

He examined the progress of the Urban Park being developed in Gajwel and inspected the solar panel installation on ZP schools in the villages under the cluster.