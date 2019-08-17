Fast-track Yadadri works, KCR to officials

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who spent Sunday visiting the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri and inspected the development works at the temple and the temple town, instructed officials that laying of the ring road around the hill shrine, construction of presidential suites, cottages, electricity supply infrastructure and other amenities must be in place in the next two to three months.

During a review he chaired on the development of the temple town and temple renovation, he said that in all, 250 cottages must be built and donors, and corporates, are ready to give Rs 400 crore for this purpose. This being the case, designs for the cottages must be finalized and their construction taken up. Land acquisition and laying of all roads should also be completed in this period, he said.

“The Gandi Cheruvu below the hill on which the temple sits should be developed so the principal deity’s ‘Teppotsavam’ can be held there. A canal must be dug to bring Kaleshwaram project water to the tank. Separate tonsuring facilities for men and women who offer their hair to the deity, facilities for bathing and changing rooms must be provided,” he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials that a bus stand, an auto stand, parking facilities, a fire station, police outposts and facilities for providing food for all the pilgrims should be built near the hill. “Next to the Basvapur tank, which is being developed like the Brindavan Gardens in Mysore, a modern Haritha restaurant and an ultramodern convention centre should be constructed,” he said.

Once the renovation works are completed, pilgirms should be ferried to the temple on the hill by buses and a bus bay should be constructed on the hill, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said it was proposed to hold the Maha Sudarshana Yagam at Yadadri in February next year which will be attended by 3,000 rithviks, 3,000 Vedic pundits and another 3,000 of their assistants. “The Yagam will see 1,048 ‘homa gundams’ and among the invitees will be Central Government leaders, Chief Ministers, Governors, and other VIPs. Vedic pundits and priests from 45 nations along with lakhs of pilgrims from the country are expected to visit Yadadri during the yagam. Steps should be taken to ensure every one of them are provided with all the amenities,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister after offering prayers at the main temple, inspected the renovated and under construction gopurams, the queue lines, counters for disbursing prasadam, the Dwajasthambham, the statues of Alwar Swamys and Dwarapalakas, the sanctum sanctorum, the area where hundi collections are counted, the Pushkarini, Sivalayam and other areas.

The review, chaired by the Chief Minister, was attended among others by Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy, R&B Minister Prashant Reddy, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, MLA Gongidi Suneeta, ZP Chairperson Sandeep Reddy, MLC Krishna Reddy, District Collector Anita Ramachandran, YTDA special officer G Kishen Rao, temple executive officer Geeta, the temple architect Anand Sai, advisor to the Government S Sudhakar Teja, R&B Engineers-in-Chiefs Ganapati Reddy, Ravinder Rao, SPDCL director Srinivas Reddy, and CMO Secretary Bhoopal Reddy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter