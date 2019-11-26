FASTag your way for faster, smoother highway travel

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Highways are meant to make your travel smoother and faster. So why slow down at toll plazas on these highways, when you can actually FASTag through plazas?

From December 1, the FASTag system will be mandatory on all national highways, making toll collection an online process. The system, part of the Digital India initiative, has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and apart from boosting digital payments, is expected to cut down waiting time at toll plazas and make travelling on highways a faster affair.

So, what is FASTag?

According to http://www.fastag.org/, FASTag is a simple to use, reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets you pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. FASTag is linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen after the tag account is active.

When you drive your car equipped with the RFID tag through a dedicated toll plaza lane, a FASTag reader automatically detects the tag and charges the amount from your linked account, without you having to stop the car. You will get a message on the toll deducted on your registered mobile number.

Why FASTag now

From December 1, FASTag has been mandatory for all four-wheeler passenger vehicles and all commercial vehicles including buses, trucks, tractors and construction machinery at all national highways. This means that national highway toll plazas will have only electronic toll collection through FASTag, with just one lane reserved for collection through cash.

How will FASTag help?

According to statements from the Central government, congestion on highways will be avoided. Commuters can save time that they otherwise spend waiting to pay toll in long queues. As an added incentive, paying toll through FASTag at any national highway will land you a 2.5 per cent cash-back till March 31, 2020.

How do we get a FASTag?

New passenger vehicles are already equipped with FASTags. Others can purchase the RFID tags from more than 20 NETC authorised member banks. They are also retailed through Point of Sale (PoS) locations at select toll plazas, the NPCI website, Amazon and the official MyFASTag app on Google Play Store. The price of a FASTag is Rs 100, but the threshold balance to be loaded in the FASTag account will differ as per the issuer’s transaction rules.

Some of the documents required for obtaining and activating a FASTag include the vehicle’s registration certificate and the owner’s photograph. Each FASTag is vehicle specific and is linked to the car’s registration, which means, once assigned to one vehicle, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle. The tag has a validity of five years.

How can a FASTag be recharged?

You can recharge the tag account online through, credit card/ debit card/NEFT/RTGS or net banking. Some of the banks from where you can buy the FASTag or recharge them are: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Syndicate Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and Punjab National Bank.

India’s first FASTag car park at RGIA

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here had recently introduced India’s first ever FASTag Car Park. The initiative in collaboration with NPCI has dedicated FASTag lanes being created at the entry and exit points, which ensure zero wait time. The facility has been launched with ICICI FASTag and will be rolled out through other major banks gradually. Non-FASTag vehicles will continue to use the existing parking system.

For those having a FASTag, the tag is mapped with NPCI by the issuer bank and the subscriber can use the parking without any manual intervention, such as waiting for a parking receipt at the entry or making cash/credit card payment at the exit.

With dedicated FASTag lanes in place, as a user arrives through this lane, the strategically placed RFID reader will capture the tag with the timestamp and store the details in the local database. While exiting, the same will be reconciled and the chargeable parking fee is automatically deducted.

