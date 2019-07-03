Fate of APHMEL to be decided soon

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: The fate of Vijayawada-based Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery & Engineering Limited (APHMEL) is likely to be discussed by the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K Chandrashekhar Rao and YS Jaganmoan Reddy respectively in their next meeting. The APHMEL was taken over by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) as its subsidiary in 1994 and revived its operations to the normal with huge investments.

The SCCL has a stake of 82.54 per cent in the company as against six per cent by the APIDC. The company has assets worth over Rs 700 crores including 209 acres of land in Kondapalli. It has been decided that the company with a work force of 300 men would go for the SCCL as per AP Reorganisation Act. The SCCL has 51 per cent stake owned by the State and 49 per cent by the Centre. AP has been staking over the company on the basis of its location in Andhra Pradesh. The SCCL had already written to the Home Ministry as well as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the issue.

