Fate of exams based on court decision: Sabitha

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday reiterated that the State government had already decided to postpone or cancel most of the exams held within its purview in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. She said the fate of other exams or announcement of results would be decided based on the decisions of the courts where some cases were pending in this regard.

Several students and parents eagerly took up the issues pertaining to conducting exams such as EAMCET, undergraduate and post-graduate courses apart from other streams of education with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao during his #AskKTR interactive session on the social media here. The Minister, in turn, took up these issues with the Education Minister.

Responding to the tweets, Sabitha Indra Reddy said the Covid-19 pandemic had ruffled the entire world and every human was suffering in one way or the other, more so the students. “We in Telangana State took a decision to postpone or cancel most of the exams in our purview. Other exams or results to be conducted are under the jurisdiction of the courts or a decision is yet to be taken. We assure you we are empathetic towards the plight of the students and right decision will be taken keeping your future in mind,” she assured.

The present Covid-19 pandemic has ruffled the whole world. All across the globe every human is suffering in one way or the other, more so the students. We in TS under the able guidance of KCR garu have taken decision to postpone/cancel most of the exams in our purview(1/2) — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) August 9, 2020

Other exams/results to be conducted are under the jurisdiction of the H’ble Courts or decision yet to be taken. We assure you we are empathetic towards the plight of the students and right decision would be taken keep your future in mind (2/2) — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) August 9, 2020

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .