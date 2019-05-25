Father kills son in Shankarapatnam

By | Published: 2:48 pm

Karimnagar: Apparently fed up with demands from a son addicted alcohol, an incident of a father killing his own son came to light in Papaiah pally of shankarapatnam mandal on Saturday.

According to some of the villagers, Udige Buchaiah reportedly attacked his son Raju (35) with a large stone resulting in instant death of the victim. Raju, who received severed head injury, suffered a severe bleeding wound on his head and died soon after being hit by his father.

Relatives and villagers informed that Raju, addicted to liquor, used to harass his father and other family members for money.

Vexed with his son’s addiction and demands, Buchaiah allegedly decided to kill his son. Soon after, Buchaiah surrendered to the local police, who registered a case and shifted Raju’s body for a post-mortem examination.