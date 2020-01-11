Father of Ghanta Chakrapani passes away

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Ghanta Moghalaiah, father of Chairman, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Ghanta Chakrapani, passed away on Friday.

Ghanta Moghalaiah (89), who was undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for health complications for the last eight days, breathed his last at 8.45 am on Friday.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy and others from various walks of life visited NIMS to pay their respects. Jagadish Reddy extended condolences to Ghanta Chakrapani and the bereaved family members. The last rites will be performed in Karimnagar, the native district of TSPSC Chairman.

