Father of Shadnagar rape and murder suspect injured in accident

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Fifty-year-old Chinthakuntla Kurmanna suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car at Jakalir village in Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district on Thursday.

Kurmanna is father of Chinthakuntla Chennakesavalu, one of the suspects in the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian at Chatanpally in Shadnagar.

Chennakesavalu along with three other suspects Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Arif was killed in an exchange of fire at Chattanpally on December 6.

According to information available, the accident occurred when Kurmanna, a resident of Gudigandla village of Makthal mandal, was returning home after attending personal work.

The police rushed Kurmanna to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter