Father rapes daughter, gets her pregnant in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, a father sexually abused his teenaged daughter for five months resulting in her getting pregnant at Isaipet village of Machareddy mandal in Kamareddy district.

Police arrested Narasimhulu, the father, registered a rape case against him and are inquiring into the crime.

Police said Narasimhulu, his wife, 19-year-old daughter and a son are residents of Isaipet village. The girl is a student of class 10 while the son works as a labourer. Narsimhulu and his wife have been quarrelling for the past one year, following which his wife went to her parents house in Sircilla.

Narasimhulu, however, promised his in-laws that he would not get into fights and said he would like his wife and children to return home. Once home, he started giving them toddy an began sexually abusing his daughter. Later, he started sexually assaulting her in from of his wife, forcing her to return to her parents house again.

The daughter, however, missed her menstrual cycle for two months and approached a local Asha worker, who conducted a pregnancy test that came out positive. The victim then narrated her woes.

Following a complaint lodged by her, Kamareddy SP N Swetha Reddy ordered Machareddy police to register a case against Narasimhulu and conduct an enquiry.

During interrogation, Narasimhulu confessed to his crime. The police have registered a rape case against him.

