Father seeks Prashant’s safe return from Pakistan

Hyderabad: It took a video on social media, that too from Pakistan, for techie Maidam Prashant’s family to know where he was, more than two years after he went missing.

Thirty-year-old Prashant, who was working as a software engineer with a private firm in Madhapur, had left home on April 11, 2017, saying he was going to office. Neither did he come back, nor was there any communication from him after that.

“There was no communication at all for the last two years. After failing to get information about him from his friends, we lodged a complaint with the Madhapur police on April 29, 2017,” Prashant’s father Maidam Babu Rao, a private employee, said here on Tuesday.

Rao’s family, hailing from Visakhapatnam, was staying at Bhagath Singh Nagar, Phase-I in Kukatpally.

“Through the media, we came to know about our son’s details. We thank God that he is alive,” Rao broke down, urging the government to use its good offices to bring his son safely to the country.

After completing his BTech, Prashant went to Bengaluru in 2010 and worked in a firm there before returning in 2013, to work in Madhapur.

Rao said the family has decided to visit New Delhi to meet the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs to get Prashant to India at the earliest. He also met Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and told him about the video.

In the 1.03-minute video, which gives no indication of when it was shot or where exactly, Prashant is seen saying he is fine and that ‘the police in Pakistan brought him to the court from the police station’.

After declaring that “There is no problem, I will be produced in court and later I will be sent to jail from where information will be given to the Indian embassy officials,” he said.

Prashant, along with another person Darilal from Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly nabbed by the Pakistan Rangers on November 14 when they were spotted at Yahzaman Mandi in Bahawalpur district in Pakistan.

TS police take up case with MEA

The Telangana police on Tuesday shared information related to software engineer Maidam Prashant to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to expedite the process to bring him back to the country.

Sources said the police gave details to the MEA about the missing case that was registered at the Madhapur police station on April 29, 2017. The MEA officials, in turn, will share the same with their counterparts in Pakistan for completing the process to bring Prashant to India at the earliest.

“We shared the details with the MEA explaining the circumstances that led to Prashant going missing,” an official said. A copy of the First Information Report was also enclosed with a file containing Prashant’s case details.

“From our side, we completed the process in coordination with the State government. We are hopeful of receiving a positive response soon,” the official said.

A clear case of missing: Top cop

Even as Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned of stern action against those who circulate false information about Maidam Prashant on social media, officials here said it could have been Prashant’s background as a software engineer that made the Pakistan police suspicious about him after he inadvertently crossed the border at Yahzaman mandi in Bahawalpur district of Pakistan.

It could have been after confirming that he crossed the border mistakenly that the police released the video in which Prashant is seen saying that he was fine there and taken to court, they said.

Earlier in the day, Sajjanar said it was a clear case of missing and that there was no other issue linked to it as speculated on social media. After registering a missing case on April 29, 2017, at the Madhapur police station, information was passed on to all the States for furnishing any information about him.

Prashant’s family had enquired about him at all possible areas but in vain. His mobile phone was also switched off making it more difficult for the police to trace him based on call data details and technical evidence.

“After Prashant’s video surfaced, we alerted both the central and State governments about the case and accordingly, the process is on,” Sajjanar said, adding that how Prashant ended up in Pakistan would be known only after he returned to India.

“Any country will release such video only after confirming that there is no suspicion about the foreigner who entered their country,” he said, adding that the Cyberabad Police had contacted the officials concerned and informed them about the same.

Friendship with girl landed Prashant in trouble?

Was it his friendship with a girl on Facebook that landed Maidam Prashant in trouble in Pakistan?

Prashant was in regular contact with a girl hailing from Madhya Pradesh on Facebook and it is learned that he proposed to her. However, her rejection hit him hard. Prashant went to Madhya Pradesh in search of her, and there, he came to know that she went to Switzerland.

However, the police are baffled as to how he crossed the border and landed at Yahzaman mandi in Bahawalpur district, along with one Darilal of Madhya Pradesh.

“Prashant appeared to be disturbed after the girl rejected his proposal,” an official said. On April 11, 2017, he had informed his family that he was going to office in Madhapur but could have gone to Madhya Pradesh. From there, how he reached Pakistan and where he was arrested for illegal entry is now a mystery.

Prashant’s father Maidam Babu Rao said the girl with whom his son developed friendship could have been his colleague when he worked in Bengaluru.

Rao said Prashant could have slipped into depression after she rejected his proposal. “We too don’t know the reasons as to why he went to Pakistan,” he said hoping that his son would soon return to India safely.

Efforts on ensure Prashant’s return from Pakistan

A day after a video surfaced, purportedly released by Pakistan law enforcement agencies, showing Telugu techie Maidam Prashant in custody there, efforts to help him return to India began on the official front here.

The Telangana police on Tuesday shared information on Prashant to Ministry of External Affairs officials, who are expected to share the same with their counterparts in Pakistan.

Prashant’s father Maidam Babu Rao said he would also head to New Delhi soon to meet MEA officials. He met Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday and explained the circumstances prior to the surfacing of the video, which finally helped the family know Prashant’s whereabouts, after he went missing in April 2017 while working as a software engineer with a private firm in Madhapur here.

Prashant, along with another person Darilal from Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly nabbed by the Pakistan Rangers on November 14 when they were spotted at Yahzaman Mandi in Bahawalpur district in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sajjanar issued a statement, warning of stern action against those who circulate false information about Prashant on social media. This was prompted by various theories being floated on social media about Prashant ending up in Pakistan, after he had reportedly gone to Madhya Pradesh in search of a girl, who befriended him on Facebook and later rejected his proposal.

