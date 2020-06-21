Father’s Day: Anushka Sharma’s touching post with her father

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Anushka Sharma is among the many Bollywood celebrities who shared adorable photos with their fathers on social media.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor took to Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day to share photos with her father along with a touching note. “A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore…Papa- “Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is. You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself “ Me- “But how will I know what’s the right thing to do in all situations in life “ Papa – “For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always,” she captioned some photos from her pre-wedding celebrations where her father can be seen giving a peck on her cheek.

“I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine,” Anushka added.

On the work front, after Paatal Lok, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her next production Bulbbul.