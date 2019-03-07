Father’s health top priority: Spears

By | Published: 6:40 pm

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is continuing to prioritise her father Jamie Spears’ heath issues, halting all work to support her father who is recovering from a colon rupture.

“Britney is continuing to focus on her family,” report sources. Jamie will be undergoing a second surgery next week in order to fully repair his colon. However, it is expected to have a longer recovery time,” added the outlet.

Back in January, the star had announced that she was putting her work on hold, including her Britney: Domination concert, in light of her father’s sudden medical issues.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show, Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart,” an emotional Spears tweeted on January 4.

“However, it’s important to always put your family first, and that’s the decision I had to make… We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but, he still has a long road ahead of him,” the singer shared in a follow-up tweet.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” said Spears.The singer was gearing up for a return to the Las Vegas strip with Domination tour after a successful Vegas tour last summer.