Fathullaguda to get animal care centre soon

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is planning to launch the animal care centre at Fathullaguda near Nagole on July 10 this year.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Monday instructed officials to complete all pending works on a war footing and make the animal care centre ready for launch on July 10.

Once operational, this centre will address the problems being faced by residents in Autonagar. The centre is equipped to provide shelter to 400 stray dogs, 200 monkeys and 50 cattle.

The municipal corporation is already operating an animal care centre at Amberpet and plans are being made to set up another centre at Jeedimetla, said Kishore who inspected the facilities at the Fathullaguda centre.

In addition to this, advanced animal crematoriums are being planned at Fathullaguda, Jawaharnagar and Gajularamaram. Tenders have already been floated for setting up these crematoriums.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation is also working to launch the construction and demolition debris recycling plant at Jeedimetla in 15 days. The plant is equipped with a capacity to handle 500 metric tonnes of construction and debris a day.

This apart, efforts are on to set up another recycling plant at Fathullaguda and land was examined for the purpose. Already tenders are in agreement stage and plans are being made to launch the plant in six months, he said, adding that the municipal corporation has appealed to the Ranga Reddy district administration to allocate land for setting up similar recycling plants at Shamshabad and Serilingampally.