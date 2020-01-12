Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates birthday on Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari sets

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh turned 28 on Saturday. The actor was seen celebrating her birthday with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari teammates and shared moments from the celebration. The star thanked her well-wishers on social media for showering their love on her birthday.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and others from the set were seen celebrating the girl’s birthday, while Bajpayee showered his love with presenting a guldasta to his young co-star. Fatima shared a picture of the gift, writing, “@bajpayee.manoj. Thank you so much. Pyaara guldasta den eke liye.”

The actor also shared a picture of the numerous gifts that the cast and crew gifted her. She wrote, “Pura gaadi gift se bhar diya. Thank you so much guys.” In the meanwhile, her ‘Dangal’ co-star, Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram to wish the actor on her special day. She shared through her story, where she humorously wrote, “Happy birthday Fattuuuu” Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also shared a picture with Sanya, Fatima and husband Nitesh Tiwari (director of Dangal) while wishing Fatima a very happy birthday. She shared, “Happy birthday my Fatty @fatimasanashaikh. I love you. Stay bright my .

The actor has been into acting since childhood and has featured in some of the brilliant films like Chachi 420 and Tahaan’ She is now busy with filming for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which is set to be released around the end of this year.

