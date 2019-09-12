FB, Google, Twitter executives set to testify before Congress

By | Published: 2:50 pm 2:54 pm

San Francisco: Amid a recent surge in mass shootings and proliferation of extremist content on social media, the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has summoned executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter next week for a hearing on mass violence and extremism.

The hearing titled, “Mass Violence, Extremism, and Digital Responsibility,” will be convened on September 18. The committee has announced the lists of witnesses on Wednesday. This hearing will examine the proliferation of extremism online and explore the effectiveness of industry efforts to remove violent content from online platforms, the panel said in the announcement.

“Witnesses will discuss how technology companies are working with law enforcement when violent or threatening content is identified and the processes for removal of such content,” the panel said. Facebook’s Head of Global Policy, Monika Bickert; Nick Pickles, the Public Policy Director at Twitter; and Google’s Global Director of Information, Derek Slater, have been listed as witnesses.