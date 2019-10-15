FB thumbstoppers will stop you from scrolling

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Smartphones have truly hooked today’s generation, with varied apps that provide resourceful content on food, travel, gaming, business and so on and so forth. When it comes to the advertising industry, arousing curiosity in one’s mind by offering content that is attention-grabbing is an obligation to hold on to customers.

After thriving hard to grab consumers’ attention, Facebook has finally come up with a creative way of stopping people from scrolling up, with their new initiative “Thumb Stoppers”.

In today’s world, nobody has time to stop and evaluate brands, Facebook’s creative version of marketing is sure to impact millions by evoking emotions. The platform aims to bring in the best of advertising and marketing talent to showcase their vision in a video less than 10 seconds.

With mobile phones becoming ubiquitous, redefining storytelling by crafting influence and moving hearts seems to be the game plan of the platform. Mobile Marketing Agency has partnered with Facebook to construct a unique playbook for making Thumstoppers.

Videos that break stereotypes aiming at a social change, equality and to change the outlook of women being a liability are a few of the trending subjects of these 10 second bytes. “They are thought-provoking. For instance, the video where a woman suffering from physical abuse finally gathers the courage to call the cops, on the suggestion of her domestic help. They are proving to bring about a change in society,” says Amruta Erramilli.So if you want to try your hand at making these short clips, these are the things to keep in mind while designing a Thumb Stopper:

Less is indeed more

Keeping the video short to inspire the viewer in the first second itself can be impactful. Compressing the essential information into a gist to create insights about the brand is enough. Keeping it simple can sometimes turn things around

Delight for design

Keeping the video crisp and innovative will make audience turn their heads. The tactics of making such videos can be tough, so creating visuals that are mute-resistant is key to prevent viewers from pressing mute.

Purposeful videos

Breaking rules to restore order can sometimes bring a sea of change. Bringing elements with greater emotional and environmental good can also increase views.

