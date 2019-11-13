FCG wants better dealing of money distribution cases during polls

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: Forum for Good Governance (FGG) wanted the Chief Electoral Officer to review on regular basis the cases pertaining to money distribution during elections with the police department, and ensure they are brought to logical conclusion before the next elections.

The Forum said it had studied the cases of money seizure during the Assembly elections held in December 2018 in the State. About 640 cases relating to money seizure valued at Rs 84.36 crore were reported, of which 159 cases, valued at Rs.28.27 crore, were issued FIRs. In rest of the cases, the money was released, said FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy.

There is no uniformity in the implementation of rules. Though, there were instructions not to insist on records and proofs when cash involved is less than Rs 50,000, cases were booked against persons for holding petty amount, he said.

Further, in case the amount seized was more than Rs 10 lakh, the matter has to be brought to the notice of IT department but it was not being followed, he pointed out at a press conference here on Wednesday. In some cases, despite clear statement by those caught that money was being distributed at the behest of the contesting candidate, officials left the candidates but booked cases on these persons, said FGG president Justice Reddappa Reddy.

However, the voters are now becoming more aware, he said adding, despite accepting money from a particular contesting candidate or a party, they were voting to their desired candidate.

