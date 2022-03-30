FCI not in position to accept parboiled rice due to huge stock levels: Centre

Hyderabad: Due to burgeoning stock level of parboiled rice in the central pool, the union government reiterated that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was not in a position to accept parboiled rice during Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22. However, certain States are allowed to procure parboiled rice for consumption within their respective States.

In response to a question raised during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, union Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the State’s requirement for Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and Other Welfare Schemes (OWS) are fulfilled. Later, only the excess or surplus stocks procured by the State government or its agencies are handed over to FCI in the central pool in the form of raw rice or parboiled rice to meet the overall consumption needs of the country in terms of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the union government and Decentralised Procurement (DCP) States.

During the KMS for last six years, Punjab was the largest supplier of raw rice and Telangana remained the largest supplier of parboiled rice in the country to the central pool consistently. A total 2.55 crore tonnes of raw rice and 88.16 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice was procured by the Centre during the KMS 2021-22.

Further, the Minister informed that in the last few years, procurement of parboiled rice has increased in the parboiled consuming States like Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu which resulting in lesser movement of parboiled rice from surplus to deficit States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .