FCI to kick-start Rashtriya Poshan Maah

As a part of this programme, plantation of kitchen garden was taken up by the General Manager, Telangana region, Ashwani Kumar Gupta

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: In order to bring nutrition to the centre-stage of national development, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Hyderabad, Telangana region is observing Rashtriya Poshan Maah from September 1 to 30.

As a part of this programme, plantation of kitchen garden was taken up by the General Manager, Telangana region, Ashwani Kumar Gupta.

To take the message of nutrition to every nook and corner, competitions among the staff and their family members including cooking using local ingredients such as millets, online essay competition, slogan writing, chart making, Zoom webinar on nutrition by experts, distribution of saplings to locals and prize distribution to the winners are also scheduled throughout the month.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .