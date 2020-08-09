Fear is the biggest roadblock, says Actress Vaani Kapoor

By | Published: 12:48 pm

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor says she is working at busting fear.

“I am working very hard on myself to not live in fear, and that (fear) is one thing that everybody needs to disown,” Vaani told IANS.

She calls fear a roadblock. “Fear is our biggest enemy and it’s the biggest roadblock for all of us. So, I think that’s one thing we should all just disown,” she added.

On the work front, Vaani has a great lineup coming up. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in “Shamshera” and Akshay Kumar in “Bell Bottom”.

She also recently signed Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled next film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.