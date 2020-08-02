Fear drives Nizamabad man to master English

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:09 am

Nizamabad: From failing in English at Intermediate level to completing his Masters in the language, then landing a job as an English teacher, and subsequently writing poems in English that have been published in online magazines, Pendhoti Chandrashekhar has come a long way in the past six years. In the process, he proved that nothing is impossible if one captures fear, and more importantly, takes failure in one’s stride.

A native of Mallapur village in Indalwai mandal of Nizamabad district, Chandrashekhar didn’t allow failure in English to be a drag on him. Instead, he was determined to gain control over the language. He chose English Literature for his undergraduate course, and with a little help from Chakradara Swamy, his English lecturer at Giriraj Degree College in Nizamabad, came out in flying colours. He went on to complete his Masters too in the language from Prof Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University, and a B.Ed from Bangalore University.

Armed with these qualifications, he had little trouble in landing a job as an English teacher in Telangana State Model School and Junior College in Nandipet.

In a chat with Telangana Today, Chandrashekhar recalls: “Back then when I was doing my Intermediate, I thought my failure in English would be a stumbling block in my career. But, I was determined not only to overcome my shortcomings, but was also focused on my dream to write poems and stories in English and gain recognition.”

The 38-year-old teacher’s dream came true recently when a set of five poems written by him was published in ‘Fasihi’, Uganda-based online magazine. His poems are centred around themes like social evil, getting a hold on one’s life and confusions in human beings. Besides, a short story written by him was included in ‘Inner Storm’, a compilation of 100 stories authored by people across the globe.

“I am grateful to Philip Motogo, founder of Fasihi, and Dr Ampati Koshi, the magazine’s associate editor and assistant professor of Jajan University, Saudi Arabia, for extending their support in publishing my works,” he says.

Chandrashekhar has also written ‘Gurukul Main English Language and Literature’, a book meant to help job aspirants in model schools.

Given his background and struggle, Chandrashekhar puts in a lot of effort to remove fear of the language from the minds of rural students. “I would like them to take up writing stories and poems in English, just as I did,” he says.

