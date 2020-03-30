Fearing COVID-19, man hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man, who went out on Sunday and met a few people, returned home in the fear that he could have contracted the coronavirus and hanged himself to death.

According to the police, Syed Amjad (23), who worked with a private company, lived along with his family members in Musheerabad.

On Sunday night, Amjad went out and met with a few persons. He returned home in the night and made phone calls to his friends and discussed about the coronavirus, his family members told the police.

“On Monday, Amjad was found hanging to the ceiling fan in his room. The body was shifted to hospital and an autopsy was done. Our enquiries revealed that he was depressed after he returned home and could have ended his life due to that,” Murali Krishna, SHO, Musheerabad, said.

