Fearing Covid infection, woman hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: Fearing that she may have been infected with Covid-19, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself in Jeedimetla here on Monday midnight.

Sujatha (38), a homemaker was complaining of fever and other symptoms for the last some days. When she was tested on Friday, she was diagnosed with Typhoid. “Though she was being treated, she was depressed over her illness and worried whether she was also infected with the coronavirus,” police said.

According to the police, on Monday midnight after all other family members had dinner and went off to sleep, Sujatha hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room.

She was found dead by her family on Tuesday morning. The Jeedimetla police took up investigation.

