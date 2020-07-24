Fearing Covid, SCCL miners boycott duties

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Mancherial: In the wake of the alarming rise in positive cases of Covid-19, coal miners RK-5 underground mine boycotted duties in Srirampur on Friday. They sought the authorities of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to take preventive measures for curtailing the spread of the virus.

The miners requested the management of the coal giant to announce lay off for some period and to conduct medical investigations for ascertaining whether the workers were diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease. They regretted that they were rendering duties fearing they would be infected by the virus.

