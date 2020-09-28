‘Fearless against Rabies’ campaign launched

The initiative encourages organisations and schools to come forward and collaborate in organising awareness sessions on rabies.

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), to mark the occasion of World Rabies Day on Monday, has launched a digital campaign ‘Fearless against Rabies’ to create awareness on varied aspects related to rabies for general public and health care workers.

The initiative encourages organisations and schools to come forward and collaborate in organising awareness sessions on rabies. The pharma manufacturer, regarded as largest producers of rabies vaccine with a brand name ‘Abhayrab’, aims to create awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis among pet owners, children, walkers, runners ,veterinarians, animal control and wildlife officers and all other high risk groups.

“We have contributed a lot in eradicating and providing cost-effective tools for the control of various zoonotic diseases in the country including the dreaded rabies. Our initiative of ‘Fearless against Rabies’ is aimed at reaching out to a larger population on the awareness of preventive measures for rabies,” said MD, IIL, Dr K Anand Kumar.

The IIL also organised a webinar on ‘Managing Animal Bites Better – Lets Collaborate, Educate and Vaccinated’ featuring an array of experts from across the country to discuss rabies preventive measures, uncontrolled canine population, insufficient dog vaccination, poor knowledge of proper post-exposure prophylaxis. For more details: www.fearlessagainstrabies.com.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .