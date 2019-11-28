Feasibility study for rail coach factory in Telangana complete: Centre

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the feasibility study for the establishment of a Rail Coach Factory in Telangana, as mandated under the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, was completed. But, the issue was under further detailed examination with the Railway Ministry due to complexities involved in the exercise, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Lok Sabha.

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy raised the issue in Lok Sabha seeking to know the status of the proposed project including a time frame for setting up the project. Replying to the question, Goyal said a Committee of senior railway officers was constituted by the Railway Ministry to examine the proposal for establishing the Railway Coach factory and a report was submitted.

“In view of the complexities involved in the exercise, the matter is under further detailed examination with the Railways Ministry. Currently, the existing capacity and planned augmentation of capacities in existing factories are sufficient to meet Indian Railways requirements in the near future,” he said.

He also said currently, there was no approved plan to procure coaches from private players on a large scale by shifting production from Railway’s coach factories.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter