Feast of the royal variety

Ivanka Trump had everyone gushing about her floor-length Anarkali suit designed by Rohit Bal that she wore for the banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump.

The off-white ensemble had the designer’s signature floral embroideries with a bandhgala style collar. She was accompanied by husband Jared Kushner. The banquet was lavish affair with lilting Hindi and English tracks like Janam Janam, What a Wonderful World, Crazy Horse, adding to the grand ambience.

The attendees feasted on preparations such as smoked orange peel panna cotta, Lemongrass soup, and coriander shorba, Cajun spiced salmon, Raan alishan in rogani gravy and dum gosht biryani to name a few. Adding a slice of sweetness to the evening was Hazelnut apple pie with salty caramel sauce and Malpua rabri roll in dessert.