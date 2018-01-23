Fed up of mishaps, villagers in Wanaparthy block NH 44

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Kothakota (Wanaparthy): Residents of Amadabakula village in Kothakota mandal staged a ‘rasta roko’ on National Highway 44 on Tuesday demanding construction of an underpass near Amadabakula stage, which has become a death trap for residents of the village and neighbouring villages.

After the villagers stalled highway traffic for over an hour, Kothakota CI Somnarayan Singh and SI Ramakanth Rao persuaded the agitated people to call off the stir.

Amadabakula stage is located on Bengaluru Highway and the road is too curved near the stage, making it difficult for oncoming traffic to see who is crossing. This has led to several accidents at this spot in the past. Six months ago, a woman died while crossing the road when a vehicle ran over her.

Tuesday’s protest was triggered after a body was found close to the spot on Monday. The villagers suspected the motorist who belonged to Miraspalle village could have been hit by a tractor. Having seen enough of such accidents, the villagers decided to take up the issue by protesting on the road.

They demanded that a service road and an underpass be constructed there, so that people don’t have to take the risk of crossing the road.

The issue is not specific to Amadabakula. Several villages close to NH44 in Kothakota have been witnessing similar mishaps. Mummalapalle, Natavalli, Kanimetta and Palem, are some of the villages affected.

In Mummalapalle, six died in January. One and a half years ago, three children died in Natavalli while crossing the road. In Mummalapalle, an entire family died while the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck. As many as 42 persons died in Palem when a Volvo bus caught fire after hitting a culvert.

Every time an accident happens assurances are made to people that underpasses and service roads would be constructed and that roads would be widened. However, things have only changed for the worse.

However, accidents have come down in 2017 when compared to 2014, 2015 and 2016. But people dying every now and then poses grave threat to Article 21 in the Constitution which states, “No person shall be deprived of his/her life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.”