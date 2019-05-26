Why choose Federation University?

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:42 am 5:30 pm

Dr Mazumdar Shaw has strong ties to Victoria, she graduated from Ballarat College (a predecessor to Federation University) in 1975 with a Master’s degree in malting and brewing. She went on to found Biocon in Bangalore, which has grown to become India’s largest biopharmaceutical company.

Federation University Australia in Ballarat even named a road in its Mt Helen campus in her honour – Mazumdar Drive.

Victoria is Australia’s ideas capital and is renowned for its highly skilled workforce and culture of innovation with universities and research institutes that are ranked among the world’s best. Federation University popularly known as FedUni is Victoria’s premier university consistently winning awards for its high quality of teaching.

Established in 2014 with the amalgamation of the University of Ballart with Monash University’s Gippsland campus, Federation University is Australia’s newest university. FedUni is the only regional, multi-sector university and the third oldest site of higher learning in Australia. With campuses in Ballarat, Gippsland, and the Wimmera, the University’s programmes are also delivered online and via a range of partner institutes across Australia and around the globe.

FedUni is home to over 23,000 students enrolled on a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. A wide range of subjects are offered in different degree programs conducted at the 9 schools at the University: School of Arts, School of Education, School of Health and Life Sciences, School of Nursing and Healthcare Professionals, School of Science, Engineering and Information Technology, Federation Business School and the FedUni TAFE.

FedUni equips students with the necessary knowledge, skills and aptitude for further study, the world of work and to be effective global citizens. It has an outstanding record for teacher quality and graduate employment, with a ﬁve star rating from the Australian Good Universities Guide for Student Support, Social Equity and Skills Development. Flexible study options make accessing the courses more convenient for those who wish to combine work and study commitments.

The university is committed to serving regional Victorian communities yet have a broad national and international outlook. FedUni offers the best of both worlds; combining a strong tradition of 150 years of tertiary education with the freedom and dynamism that comes with being a multi-sector University with close links to local industry and technology.

Research activity focuses on issues of national and international importance, with local relevance and impact. Sports Science research is among the world’s best, with a Shanghai Ranking in the 101 to 150 bracket and a top one hundred ranking for academic subjects in hospitality, leisure, sport and tourism disciplines.

FedUni is one of Australia’s top 5 universities for teaching computer science and information technology. Varsity maintains a strong focus on fostering innovation and employment. As the host of Australia’s largest regional technology park, FedUni accommodates more than 30 companies including its signature tenant, IBM. FedUni and IBM work closely in information technology program delivery and in the placement of students. FedUni is rated as #1 in Australia for employability.

Australian universities cater to not only domestic students, but also a very large number of international students. In terms of the highest percentages of international students, Federation University has approximately 48 per cent. A range of scholarships are available to international students in their journey to academic success.

Proud of its past while firmly focused on the future, student-centred and commercially capable, Federation University Australia continues to excel. With multiple campuses, safe accommodation options and a vibrant learning atmosphere, studying at FedUni is fun!

