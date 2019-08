By | Published: 12:08 pm

New York: Roger Federer secured his spot in the second round of the US Open on Monday with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Indian world number 190 Sumit Nagal.

The Swiss third seed, a five-time champion in New York, produced 19 unforced errors to surprisingly drop the first set against a player without a tour-level win.

But the 38-year-old bounced back to clinch his 1,224th career victory and book a meeting with Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur.