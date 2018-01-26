Fee hike: Parents body to file appeal in HC

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) has decided to file a writ appeal in the High Court against the stay on status-quo on fee hike in private schools.

Independent Schools Management Association had moved the High Court over status-quo on fee hike issued by the State government. The court while staying government memo asked the private school managements to deposit the increased fee in a separate bank account till final judgment.

HSPA, Executive Member, Ashish N on Thursday said HSPA would be impleading in the case. However, waiting for next hearing would not help as it was posted for April 23. Hence the HSPA would also be filing a writ appeal against the order of court, he said.

The HSPA urged the State government to a file a vacate stay petition or issue a new ordinance setting up the fee regulatory committees.