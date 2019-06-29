Fee hike: Private engineering colleges in Telangana get a nod

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The clouds of uncertainty, which hung over the issue of fee revision for unaided private engineering colleges, have moved over, at least for the time being.

The private engineering colleges managements that proposed a fee below Rs 50,000 will get a temporary hike of 20 per cent and colleges that wanted more than Rs 50,000 per annum will get a 15 per cent hike on the existing fee structure.

For example, a college with a present fee of Rs 35,000 per annum and which sought a fee of less than Rs 50,000 for the next three years will get a 20 per cent hike. Similarly a college with a fee structure of Rs 45,000 per annum which proposed more than Rs 50,000 per annum will get a 15 per cent hike.

However, the hike percentages are subject to change, with the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) to take a final decision on the fee revision shortly.

The Committee on Saturday held meetings with managements of unaided private professional colleges in the State over the issue. The temporary hike was given as there was a delay in revising the fee and also to ensure a hassle free web counselling process for engineering admissions.

Recently, responding to petitions filed by some engineering college managements, in the absence of the TAFRC, the High Court had allowed the colleges to collect fee as proposed by them but at the same time, ruled that the Committee would have the final say on the fee revision, once it was constituted.

“Now that the Committee has been constituted, the fee structure will be fixed with priority given to the colleges that moved the court,” a senior TAFRC official said.

The TAFRC has received 1,248 applications including 193 from private engineering colleges for fee revision. The fee was fixed based on the expenditure incurred by the managements for the last two years and projected expenditure for next block period (2019-2022). As per rules, the fee in unaided private professional colleges is revised every three years and last fee revision was done for 2016-2019.