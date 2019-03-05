Fee revision on cards for JNTU constituent colleges

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is contemplating to increase the fee for various courses that are offered through its constituent colleges, albiet nominally.

The university runs colleges in Hyderabad, Jagityal, Manthani and Sultanpur, and Institute of Science and Technology, School of Information Technology, School of Management Studies, and, School of Continuing and Distance Education.

At present, a student enrolling in a BTech course is being charged Rs 10,000 while for the MTech course it is Rs 15,000. The administration plans to hike the course fee nominally which might come into effect from the academic year 2019-20.

The fee revision for private professional courses is done once in three years. The last revision was done in 2016-17 and it is due for academic year 2019-20 which will be in effect till academic year 2021-22.

According to a senior official, the fee for various courses of the university colleges was fixed long ago and in fact they were charging much less compared to private engineering colleges where the minimum fee was fixed at Rs 35,000 per annum.

There was a need for revision of fee for taking up developmental activities and to provide new facilities in the colleges. The block grant from the government goes into payment of salaries of the staff, an official said.

A senior official said the university would be writing to the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory in this matter and seek an enhancement of fee. “There is a proposal to hike fee for the courses being offered by constituent colleges. The university will be seeking nod of the AFRC for enhancement,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the AFRC has extended the last date for submission of application by the professional colleges seeking fee enhancement till March 20. So far, 1070 colleges including 170 engineering institutions have submitted their applications.

TEPCMA puts forth list of demands

The Telangana Engineering and Professional College Managements’ Association (TEPCMA) urged the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to consider projections of financial year-2018-19 in order to calculate comparative increase in expenditure of the colleges over three years for fixing fee for block period 2019-2022 .

Earlier, the TSCHE intended to take expenditure incurred by the colleges for the period of 2016-17 and 2017-18 for fixing fee. The Association sought an extension of the last date for submission of application forms to Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Commitee.

N Goutham Rao, Chairman, TEPCMA and K Suneel Kumar, General Secretary along with other members of the association who met T Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE here on Tuesday, wanted Sixth pay scale for teaching and non-teaching staff be considered while fixing fee.

“While calculating cost per student, we request you to consider admitted intake of the respective colleges instead of the sanctioned intake as this will result in a big difference,” said the TEPCMA in its representation.

The Association also wanted the TSCHE to consider the expenses incurred on the additional faculty specifically recruited for the value-added courses along with physical education and library. Considering various aspects, the association appealed for a minimum 30 per cent hike in fee of the respective courses.