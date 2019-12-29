Feed distributes scholarships to 400 orphan students in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Foundation for Economic and Educational Empowerment (Feed) distributed scholarships worth over Rs 31 lakh to 400 orphan students at its office unit in Begumpet on Saturday.

According to Managing Trustee of Feed, Ghiasuddin Babukhan, the Foundation with the help of ICNA Relief, Canada, distributed scholarship cheques. In August, scholarships worth Rs 30,81,400 were distributed as first installment.

Babukhan said the orphans project, one of the major project of Feed, Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust benefits nearly 13,000 orphans annually from the trust’s donations of over Rs 4.5 crore on this project.

