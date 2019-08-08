Feed the Need app launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: To ensure easy collection and distribution at the Feed the Need refrigerators, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a new app for mobile phones. It allows the users to register as a food donor and offers an option to collect or drop food at the nearest fridge. At present, there are 30 locations where fridges are being operated and they will be on a GIS platform allowing easy locating.

An SMS alert is received by the NGO partners, who arrange for a pick up. Simultaneously, the NGO also has requisitions from various institutions regarding the need for food. The online monitoring of the entire operations is possible to ensure easy collection and distribution through the app.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore launched the app here on Thursday and said ‘Feed The Need’ initiative was need of the hour and it brings together the needy as well as those who have surplus food.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan called upon corporate institutions to join hands with the GHMC in establishing more refrigerators to cover the entire GHMC area, said a press release.

2BHK houses soon at Bhojagutta

The Mayor informed the residents of Bhojagutta that construction of 2BHK housing scheme would be completed soon in the area and the houses will be allotted to those, who had vacated their houses for construction of new ones.

Residents staged a dharna at GHMC office demanding early completion of 2 BHK houses. They complained that they had vacated their houses and were finding it difficult to stay in rented houses.

Rammohan said the GHMC and Revenue officials are putting in their best efforts to convince rest of the residents, who were yet to vacate their houses. The civic body is taking up the construction of 230 2BHK houses with a budget of Rs.141.36 crores in 13 acres, said a press release.

