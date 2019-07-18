‘Feed The Needy’ to ensure no one goes hungry in Sircilla

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Sircilla municipal authorities launched ‘Feed the Needy’, an innovative programme to feed the poor, on Thursday. Inspired by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which installed freezers in the State capital to feed the poor, the Sircilla municipality, in association with NGO Apple Home, set up a freezer at Gandhi Chowk in Sircilla town.

The core concept of the programme is to check food wastage and provide it to the needy by preserving it in the freezer. People and hotel owners usually throw leftover food in dustbins. Instead, the food can be given to the poor if preserved properly. Inaugurating the freezer on Thursday, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar appealed to the people, hotel owners and NGOs to help the needy by leaving leftover food in the freezer.

A lot of food gets wasted at functions, and instead of throwing it, people can feed hungry orphans, roadside dwellers and other needy people if it was kept in the freezer, the municipal authorities said. Based on the response, the authorities plan to set up more freezers at Vemulawada and other places.

