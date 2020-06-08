FeedMyHyderabad reaches out to needy

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: FeedMyHyderabad, an initiative of the KVN Foundation has provided over 12,500 meals daily to migrant workers, daily wagers and the underprivileged through 16 distribution points across the city.

Commencing its service on March 30, with the support of 50,000 donors, FeedMyHyderabad has distributed close to 8 lakh meals till the date.

In Hyderabad, the meals were served in Gachibowli, Balanagar, Karmanghat, Santosh Nagar, Bandlaguda, Kukatpally, Panjagutta to name a few.

The FeedMyHyderabad initiative was led by an Executive Council comprising four council members including Sandip Patnaik, MD, JLL Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, entrepreneur Samir Bhagat, founder and CEO of Innopark Group of Companies, Sreeram Vanga and Co- founder and CEO of Kofluence, Ritesh Ujjwal.

Sandip Patnaik said that by helping the needy and the underprivileged, there is a sense of satisfaction. “With everyone’s help, we were on a mission to ensure no one went hungry during the lockdown,” he said.

“We were able to serve 8 lakh meals in Hyderabad and 41 lakhs in India to daily wagers, migrant workers, daily wagers and the underprivileged,” said Sreeram Reddy Vanga.

