Feline a bit heavy?

According to a recent study, even after cats mature from the kitten phase, their weight still creeps up until they are, on average, eight years old.Until now, pet owners and veterinarians didn’t know for sure but now, researchers from the University of Guelph have access to data on more than 19 million cats to get a picture of typical weight gain and loss over their lifetimes.

The findings published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association provide important baseline information for vets and pet owners about cat weight changes.As part of the study, the team of researchers analysed 54 million weight measurements taken at vets’ offices on 19 million cats as part of his PhD research. The research team broke down the data to stratify any differences over gender, neutering status, and breed.