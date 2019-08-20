Fellow Telugus help 2 TS men stuck in Oman

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: Two men from Telangana who have been struggling to get their salary dues for about a year from the company they worked for in Oman received on Tuesday some much-needed help from Oman Telangana Friends Association to tide over their immediate needs.

OTFA president Narendra Panneeru met with the two — Chakali Yellaiah from Pothugal and Goodepu Ravi from Gambhiraopet — living in Ghala in Oman and handed over financial aid to them. According to Bheem Reddy Mandha, the migrant rights activist, who has been working to find solutions to problems faced by migrants to Gulf countries from Telangana, said Yellaiah and Ravi were without work for the past one month. Their employer, Gulf Aluminium, also owes them about a year’s wages and the two had sought recourse from the local labour court where the case was being pursued, he said.

“Panneru saw the message I posted about Yellaiah and Ravi, and came forward to help them. I hope his act will inspire others to help them or other migrants from Telangana who are facing such tough times in the Gulf,” he said.

Bheem Reddy said in all 12 persons lost their jobs when the company shut about a month ago. While six of the workers are from Pakistan, the rest are from India with two each from Telangana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

