Fellowship for ten talented ophthalmologists

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: Sightsavers, a voluntary organisation working in the field of eye health and disability, has launched India Fellowship Programme, an initiative to identify ten 10 promising young ophthalmologists from across the country and groom them through an innovative course of mentoring and surgical exposure.

According to Sightsavers, the India Fellowship Program will enable young ophthalmologists to get trained at some of the leading eye health institutes in India. The selected fellows will be placed in one of the eight States including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

The Fellowship Programme is a unique initiative for young ophthalmologists to embark on an exciting journey of 24 months and learn along with established ophthalmologists, researchers and educators.

CEO of Sightsavers, RN Mohanty said that the programme’s vision is to cultivate competent doctors in the eye care field for rural India. “Currently, there are nearly 18,000 ophthalmologists present in the country, which is nowhere near enough with respect to the ratio of the population in the country. We aim to train and groom motivated youths to help them transform into exceptionally skilled ophthalmologists early in their career,” he said. The last date to apply for the fellowship is June 20. For details: http://indiafellowshipprogram.sightsaversindia.in/