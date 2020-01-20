Fellowship programme at Madras IIT

By | Published: 12:52 am 6:34 pm

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is inviting applications from students across the country for its Summer Fellowship Programme – 2020, which is open to students outside the IITs. The IITM – Summer Fellowship Programme is for a duration of two months and offers a stipend of Rs 6,000 for the fellowship duration.

The fellowship is designed to enhance awareness and interest in high-quality academic research among young engineering, management, sciences and humanities students through a goal-oriented summer mini-project undertaken at IIT Madras. The last date for online submission of application is February 29. Speaking about the opportunities offered by this Fellowship, Prof. V Jagadeesh Kumar, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said, “This is a golden opportunity for students aspiring for a career in research.”

Eligibility: Candidates pursuing 3rd year of B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering) or 3rd or 4th year of Integrated M.E./M.Tech.programme, 1st year of ME/ M.Tech/ M.Sc./ M.A, MBA with an outstanding academic background in terms of high ranks in university examinations are encouraged to apply. Students from all IITs are ineligible to apply.

Applicants must highlight their academic performance and achievement including papers presented at seminars, projects executed, design contests participated, score/rank in Mathematics Olympiad and any other awards/distinctions obtained. The programme will be from May 20 to July 19.

The following departments of IIT Madras are open under this fellowship: Engineering Departments, Aerospace Engineering, Applied Mechanics, Bio Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Engineering Design, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, Ocean Engineering, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Humanities & Social Sciences,

Management Studies Students must submit a letter from their respective institutions certifying they are a bonafide student. It should be issued by the Head of Institution.

Further information is available on https://sfp.iitm.ac.in/contactus

