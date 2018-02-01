Fellowships for 1,000 BTech students

By | Published: 11:13 pm

New Delhi: Fellowships for 1,000 top BTech students for pursuing a doctorate, 24 new medical colleges and a new funding mechanism for higher education institutes were among the key initiatives in the education sector announced in the 2018-19 budget. An outlay of Rs 85,010 crore was made by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the education budget for the next fiscal.

While Rs 35,010 crore have been allocated for higher education, an amount of Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked for school education. “We have managed to get children to school but quality of education is still a concern. Education will be treated holistically without segmentation from class nursery to 12th,” Jaitley said in his budget speech. The Finance Minister announced that the government will launch ‘Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education’ by 2022.

“By 2022, every block with more than 50 per cent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people will have ‘Ekalavya’ school at par with Navodaya Vidayalas,” Jaitley said. Jaitley proposed setting up of two new full-fledged schools of planning and architecture and also 18 schools of planning and architecture to be set up under the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) as autonomous schools.

A ‘Prime Minister Fellowship Scheme’ was also announced for top 1,000 BTech students in the country to provide opportunity to the students to pursue a PhD in IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). “The students will also be rewarded with a handsome fellowship amount,” Jaitley said. To bridge the gap between doctor-patient ratio in the country, the Finance Minister proposed setting up of 24 new government medical colleges by upgrading existing district hospitals in the country.

“The government aims to set up at least one medical college for three Parliamentary constituencies,” he said. In a major reform move for the higher education sector, the government has also announced a new model for funding infrastructure in the centrally-funded higher educational institutions, calling on IITs, NITs and IIMs to pitch in with 25 per cent of total funds needed.

Govt proposes 4% health & education cess

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed to replace existing 3 per cent education cess on personal income tax and corporation tax with a 4 per cent ‘Health and Education Cess’ to take care the education and health needs of poor and rural families. At present, a 3 per cent cess, consisting of 2 per cent cess for primary education and 1 per cent cess for secondary and higher education, is levied on personal income tax and corporation tax.

“In order to take care of the needs of education and health of BPL and rural families… I propose to increase the cess by one per cent. The existing three per cent education cess will be replaced by a four per cent ‘Health and Education Cess’ to be levied on the tax payable.

“This will enable us to collect an estimated additional amount of Rs 11,000 crore,” Jaitley said while presenting the Budget 2018-19 in Parliament today. Jaitley in his Budget speech also said that it has been decided that by 2022, every block with more than 50 per cent Schedule Tribe (ST) population and at least 20,000 tribal persons will have an Ekalavya Model Residential School.